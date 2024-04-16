First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

