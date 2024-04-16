First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
