Skylands Capital LLC Buys 3,009 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

RTX stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.37. 2,357,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

