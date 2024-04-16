SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.20 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $292,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

