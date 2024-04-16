SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.20 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.