StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $296,251.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

