Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.26 on Friday. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airgain

Institutional Trading of Airgain

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.