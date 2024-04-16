Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.07. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

