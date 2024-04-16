Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
