Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 31,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,322 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.48. 64,008,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

