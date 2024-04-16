SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,075 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.52) to GBX 2,075 ($25.83) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,300 ($28.63) to GBX 2,000 ($24.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,959 ($24.39).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($20.54) on Friday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,613.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,691.56. The stock has a market cap of £17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

