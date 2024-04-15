Voss Capital LLC Has $122.41 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Voss Capital LLC cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,216 shares during the period. CRH accounts for about 11.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CRH worth $122,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,586. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

