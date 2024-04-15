Voss Capital LLC Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Legacy Housing comprises 2.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,442,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,397.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 172,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.12. 83,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $490.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.66 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

