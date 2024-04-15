Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 5,274 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 792,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,917. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.