NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $82.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NYSE:NRG opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 160,415 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 105.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after buying an additional 689,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after acquiring an additional 629,993 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

