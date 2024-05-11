Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Up 15.6%

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 47,379,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 21,048,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

