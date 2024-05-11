Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $273.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.00.

Boston Beer stock opened at $291.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a one year low of $264.63 and a one year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

