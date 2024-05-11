Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $967.0 million-$986.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

