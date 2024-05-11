UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

