KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

