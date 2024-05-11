Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $27.25

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,967 shares of company stock worth $424,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,093,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 206,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

