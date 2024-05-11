Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $27.25

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.
PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,093,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 206,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
PD opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
