NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $257.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $261.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

