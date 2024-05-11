Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cognex

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $12,417,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cognex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,206,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 132,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 26.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 47,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 0.2 %

CGNX opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

