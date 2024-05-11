Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.20.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

