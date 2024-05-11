Stifel Nicolaus Raises Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target to $40.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWN

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.7 %

Northwest Natural stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 174,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.