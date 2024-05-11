UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. UiPath has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

