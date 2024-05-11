Stifel Nicolaus Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $138.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.93.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
