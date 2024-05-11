Stifel Nicolaus Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $138.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.93.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.