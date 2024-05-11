Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $133.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

