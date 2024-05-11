Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.7 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,223,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 432,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,837,000 after buying an additional 244,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 128,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.