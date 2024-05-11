Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.47.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

