Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

