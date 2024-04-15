Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $174.38. The company had a trading volume of 939,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,703. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

