Nano Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.80 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $135.49 million and $3.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,262.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.00796845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00123498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00041578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00190330 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00041433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00103226 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

