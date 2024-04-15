Keel Point LLC Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

Shares of CHKP traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.82. 387,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,616. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

