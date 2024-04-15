Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,171. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.00 and a 200 day moving average of $169.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

