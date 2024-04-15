ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 105,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,687,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.39.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $538,321.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,685,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $538,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572 over the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

