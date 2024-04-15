iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 413,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iCAD by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.67. 85,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. iCAD has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 27.08%.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

