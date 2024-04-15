Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 218,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 498,369 shares.The stock last traded at $69.93 and had previously closed at $71.35.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.