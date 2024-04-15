Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 218,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 498,369 shares.The stock last traded at $69.93 and had previously closed at $71.35.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

