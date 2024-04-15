Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Acumen Capital

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 5.8 %

FTG traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.32. 31,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.46. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$3.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Firan Technology Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

