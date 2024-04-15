Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 124,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

