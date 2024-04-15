Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.14. 73,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

