Drake & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.93. 1,123,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,637,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $332.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

