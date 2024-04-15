Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

