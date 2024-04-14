Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 931,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,160 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $64,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 409,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,332,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 8,614,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,569. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.