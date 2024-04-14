McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.5 %

MCD stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.39. 2,708,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.99 and its 200-day moving average is $280.63. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

