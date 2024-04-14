Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 86 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $16,551,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.28. 7,029,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The company has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

