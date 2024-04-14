Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.14% of Equinix worth $103,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $764.05. 498,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,680. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $844.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.