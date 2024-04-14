Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,616 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Mondelez International by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,468,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,433,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

