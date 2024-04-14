Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,098 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,014.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,304,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,539 shares of company stock worth $109,628,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $17.26 on Friday, hitting $245.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,051,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

