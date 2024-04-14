Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Reduced by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,558,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Shares of SYNA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

