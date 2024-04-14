PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. owned 10.97% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILZ. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $464,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

