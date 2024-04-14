IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.79. 513,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

